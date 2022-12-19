Job Type: Contract

Location: Various

Job Category: Community Services & Development

Social Futures is on the lookout for Local Area Coordinators

Support people with disability to achieve their goals

Entry level and experienced roles

Identified and Lived Experience positions available

Central Coast, Western NSW, Far West NSW and Northern NSW locations

Social Futures is looking to add to our NDIS Local Area Coordination (LAC) teams across Central Coast, Western NSW, Far West NSW and Northern NSW service regions. If you are passionate about creating positive social change, and would enjoy assisting people with disability, their families, carers and the broader community to understand the full benefits of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, then we could have a role for you.

Participant Connection Officer – entry level position most suitable for people new to working with people with disability and the NDIS, with good community knowledge and links

Local Area Coordinator – experience in disability or another community service with great people and administration skills

Aboriginal Local Area Coordinator – identified position working with communities and organisations to support First Nations people with disability

Lived Experience of Disability – we see having lived experience of disability as an asset for all of the above roles, which can be tailored to meet individual strengths and skills.

Key duties of the roles:

supporting people to gain access to the NDIS;

providing people with disability information and linkages to local organisations;

monitoring use of individual NDIS plans throughout the year;

building the capacity of individuals to achieve their goals;

checking in with our most vulnerable participants; and

building your community’s understanding of disability inclusion.

We are looking for people who:

Enjoy delivering exceptional customer service;

Is passionate self-learner who thrives in a fast-paced environment;

Has intermediate to strong administration and computer skills and a passion to learn more;

Believe in Inclusion for your community; and

Contribute to a great team culture

In return for your amazing skills, Social Futures offers:

Generous salary packaging options

Flexibility of part time and full-time working hours

Opportunity to accrue up to 5 days bonus leave per year

Access to ongoing learning and development (including Study Leave)

Career opportunities for advancement

Staff well-being and recognition programs, and organisation celebration events

Social Futures is a voice for social change in regional Australia, helping to create connected, resilient communities. With more than 45 years’ industry experience, we are a community service leader, striving to create change through our work across homelessness and housing supports, youth and family services, sector advocacy and programs that promote genuine participation for people with disability.

Social Futures is an equal opportunity employer and will actively recruit our workforce from key communities; including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTIQSB and people living with a disability, people with lived experience and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities.

Social Futures is committed to prioritising the safety and well-being of children and upholds the National Child Safe Principles. Working with Children, National Police Check and COVID Vaccination are mandatory requirements for all staff.

Applications close Monday 9th January.

To access the position descriptions and apply online, please click the apply button and then click on the below links to view each position description;

Click here for the Participant Connection Officer Position Description

Click here for the Local Area Coordinator Position Description

Only those who adequately address the Selection Criteria will be considered.

For further information, please contact Linda Hayes on 0418 365 078