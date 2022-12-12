Job Type: Permanent - Part Time

Location: Tweed Heads

Job Category: Community Services & Development

Social Futures is an equal opportunity employer and will actively recruit our workforce from key communities; including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, LGBTIQSB and people living with a disability, people with lived experience and people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities. Social Futures is committed to prioritising the safety and well-being of children and upholds the National Child Safe Principles. Working with Children, National Police Check and COVID Vaccination are mandatory requirements for all staff.

Social Futures is a voice for social change in regional Australia, helping to create connected, resilient communities. With more than 45 years’ industry experience, we are a community service leader, striving to create change through our work across homelessness and housing supports, youth and family services, sector advocacy and programs that promote genuine participation for people with disability. What Social Futures Offers:

Are you passionate about improving the mental health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people through supporting meaningful relationships in community and early access to health, wellbeing and other services?

Situated at headspace Tweed Heads, on Bundjalung Country the Yarn Safe worker is part of the headspace community engagement team who deliver key messages and initiatives of headspace, such as mental health awareness, reducing stigma and early help-seeking in culturally safe and appropriate ways.

Connected to community, the Yarn safe worker will build on our existing relationships to further improve accessibility to services and work in culturally appropriate ways to deliver important messages, run groups and continue developing meaningful relationships. The Yarn Safe worker will also propose new and innovative ways to embed culturally relevant practice in our service.

The position will be well supported by the Team Leader, Service Delivery and work collaboratively with our Youth Access Program Workers, Community Engagement Worker and the Youth Advisory Group who have already established significant work to build upon.

Applications will close on the 9th January.

To address the selection criteria and apply online, please click the apply button and then click here to access the position description.

Only those who adequately address the Selection Criteria will be considered.

For further information, please contact Kim Churchett on 0438 012 677.